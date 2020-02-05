Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,428. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.