Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 24,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.