QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 13,763,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,979. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

