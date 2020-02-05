Quant (QNT) Price Hits $4.82 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00052463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $58.17 million and $2.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00366474 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012249 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 112.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007756 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

