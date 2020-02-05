Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Trading 4.4% Higher

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), 11,107 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.13 ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Quiz alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.