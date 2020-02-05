R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,152 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 716,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,848. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.05.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

