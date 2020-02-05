Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 14,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.93. 33,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

