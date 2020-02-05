Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 14,996 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. 3,846,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

