Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 106,866 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 278.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,176. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

