Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $30.63 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,811 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 97,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average is $167.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

