Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $47.43 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 170,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,354. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

