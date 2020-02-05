Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $80.73 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $80,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.75. 39,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.83. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

