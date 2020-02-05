Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $64,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,054. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

