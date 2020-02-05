Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $111,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold a total of 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

EW stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

