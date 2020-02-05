Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 142 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

MA traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.05. 1,785,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.89. The firm has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Insiders sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

