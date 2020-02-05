Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 64,122 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,122 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.02. 487,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

