Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Hold at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $125.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

