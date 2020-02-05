Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.16), 22,770 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 82,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.13).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Ramsdens from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Ramsdens Company Profile (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

