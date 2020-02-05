Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.78. Rand Capital shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 357.15, a current ratio of 357.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned 0.77% of Rand Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

