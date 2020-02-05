Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

TSE IFP opened at C$14.62 on Wednesday. Interfor has a one year low of C$10.91 and a one year high of C$18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.19.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$486.49 million for the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

