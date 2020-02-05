Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after buying an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,521,000 after buying an additional 93,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,824. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.51.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

