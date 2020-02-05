RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Trading 13% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.26 and last traded at $173.58, 149,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 92,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $16,361,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

