Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,390. The firm has a market cap of $694.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Re/Max by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Re/Max by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Re/Max by 99.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Re/Max by 46.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

