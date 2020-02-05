Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/28/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/24/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/22/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/9/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/8/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

12/21/2019 – Cronos Group was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Get Cronos Group Inc alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.