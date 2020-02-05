Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.76. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 16,675 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REPH. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.31.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.