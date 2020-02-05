Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 198,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 144,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

RLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 537,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $1,412,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

