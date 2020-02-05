RED Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, RED has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $299,673.00 and approximately $47,858.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00739696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007637 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000623 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

