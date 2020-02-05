Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Trading 80.7% Higher

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY)’s share price traded up 80.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 62,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 477% from the average session volume of 10,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Rediff.com India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users.

