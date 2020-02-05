Redrow (LON:RDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.55) price objective (up previously from GBX 820 ($10.79)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 843.64 ($11.10).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 811 ($10.67). The company had a trading volume of 10,367,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 809 ($10.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 769.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.57.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.