Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Trading Down 6.5%

Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX) shares fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), 21,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 67,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.18.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

