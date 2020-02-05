Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Up 7.4%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 246,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 238,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reed’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.
Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.
