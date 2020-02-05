Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Up 7.4%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 246,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 238,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reed’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 7,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 724,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 2,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

