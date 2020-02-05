Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for about 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of RF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

