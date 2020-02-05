Regis Management CO LLC Buys 12,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,285,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,604,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.