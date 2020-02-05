Regis Management CO LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 743,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,309. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $115.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

