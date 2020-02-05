Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.49. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 3,948,685 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Regis Resources Company Profile (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.