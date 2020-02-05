Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

RPAY traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 1,783,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.76 million, a PE ratio of -68.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

