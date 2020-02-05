Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.07.

RSG traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.23. 857,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,457. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

