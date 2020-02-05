Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telefonica S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Telefonica in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.90 per share for the year.

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 43,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2219 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 261.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.