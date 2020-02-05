Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chevron Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 940,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,251,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 825,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $85,367,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.