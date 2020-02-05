Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2020 – 21Vianet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

1/22/2020 – 21Vianet Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/16/2020 – 21Vianet Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – 21Vianet Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – 21Vianet Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – 21Vianet Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

VNET traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 271,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. 21Vianet Group Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.25.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $3,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

