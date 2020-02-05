Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON: TALK):
- 2/4/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 95 ($1.25).
- 1/29/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 1/27/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/22/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 1/15/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/17/2019 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:TALK traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.58). 781,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.76. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71.
In related news, insider Tristia Harrison purchased 171,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.