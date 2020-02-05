Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON: TALK):

2/4/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 95 ($1.25).

1/29/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/27/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/22/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/15/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/17/2019 – Talktalk Telecom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:TALK traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.58). 781,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.76. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71.

In related news, insider Tristia Harrison purchased 171,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

