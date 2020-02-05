RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 19th

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

RMD stock opened at A$24.79 ($17.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion and a PE ratio of 85.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$20.65. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$12.90 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of A$25.60 ($18.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

