RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 19th

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
RMD stock opened at A$24.79 ($17.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion and a PE ratio of 85.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$20.65. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$12.90 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of A$25.60 ($18.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.
About RESMED/IDR UNRESTR
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESMED/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.