Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $4.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:RFP opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 100,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,601 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

