Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.5% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signition LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 82,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

