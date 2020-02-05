Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RH have outperformed its industry in the past year. This trend is expected to continue courtesy of its core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends and higher tariffs. Its upbeat outlook for net revenues, adjusted operating income, operating margin and earnings for the current year in view of the current industry trends is also encouraging. Although market volatility and continued softness in the high-end housing market are concerns, RH remains confident to achieve financial goals in the long run on the back of its focus on improving profit margins and strategic initiatives. Estimates for fical 2020 have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting optimism surrounding the stock. However, impact of exit from unprofitable business is a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.69.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $219.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,482. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

