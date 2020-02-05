Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.92), 10,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 123,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

