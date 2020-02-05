Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.15.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,907. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $1,503,242.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

