RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Shares of RGCO opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

