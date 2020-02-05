Rinet Co LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rinet Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.