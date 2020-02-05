Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Up 6.6%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, 1,105,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,124,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

